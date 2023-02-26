Napoli Boss Spalletti Hails ‘Exceptional Leader’ Osimhen

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has hailed Victor Osimhen’s leadership qualities following the side’s latest win against Empoli.

Osimhen found the net for the eighth Serie A match in a row to help the Partenopei continued their title push

Spalletti revealed what happened during the half-time break.

“At the end of the first half, he was a little angry with me as well going into the break as I had told him off. The first thing he said was, hey, don’t forget what happened last season. Osimhen is a leader, he has the right mentality, the desire to work with the collective and fight for the result.

“That can also damage him, because once again today he had a couple of chances that he didn’t take because he was tired from having worked so hard just before that.”

Last term, Napoli had been leading 2-0 at the Stadio Castellani only to lose 3-2.

“Everyone plays the game of a lifetime against us, so we need to keep our motivation and focus up too. That means the team…