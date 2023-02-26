Osimhen Gets Highest Rating, Ebuehi Average

Victor Osimhen got the highest rating after helping title-chasing Napoli defeat Empoli 2-0 in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The rating which was for every Napoli and Empoli players that featured, was compiled by getfootballnewsitaly.com.

Napoli picked up their eighth consecutive Serie A win, the 19th in their last 20 league games.

Osimhen got Napoli’s second goal by finding the net for the eighth consecutive Serie A game and became the first player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2019/20 season.

The Super Eagles striker is on track to beat the all time record for most consecutive Serie A games with a goal, which is a record currently owned by Gabriel Batistuta, Fabio Quagliarella and Cristiano Ronaldo (11).

And following his display for Napoli, Osimhen was rated eight out of 10.

His international teammate Tyronne Ebuehi was rated five for his performance.

