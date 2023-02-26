Osimhen’s Napoli Get Serie A Title Boost After Inter Lose At Bologna

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates got a boost in their Serie A title pursuit after rivals Inter Milan lost 1-0 away to Bologna on Sunday.

Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their 2-0 win at Empoli on Saturday which took them 18 points clear of Inter.

The Nerrazzuris needed to beat Bologna to keep their faint hopes in the title race alive but succumbed to defeat thanks to Riccardo Orsolini’s second half strike.

Bologna had the ball in the net after 12 minutes with Musa Barrow’s angled drive, but it was disallowed because Nico Dominguez was in an offside position and jumped out of the way to let it through.

Moments later, Inter Cameroonian keeper Andre Onana had his gloves stung by Andrea Cambiaso and then Roberto Soriano smashed it against the crossbar on the follow-up.

The breakthrough for Bologna came eventually as Orsolini got on the score sheet in the 76th minute.

Inter gave the ball away cheaply with Danilo D’Ambrosio, Jerdy Schouten…