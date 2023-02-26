Potter Rues Chelsea Defeat At Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has been ruing his team’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Oliver Skipp scored the first goal for Tottenham in the 46th minute. Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Potter told Chelseafc.com that the early goal in the second half made the game difficult for the Blues.

“First half I thought we were in the game, I thought it was an even game,” Potter said

“At halftime, we thought we could step up a little bit and make adjustments but we started the second half badly conceding a goal which makes the second half difficult for us. It’s not what we want at all, we need to do better.”

Chelsea have accumulated 31 points from 24 Premier League games and they are 10th in the standings.

The Blues play Leeds United in the Premier League next on Saturday, March 4 at Stamford Bridge.

