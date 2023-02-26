Ronaldo Records 62nd Hat-trick Of His Career In Al Nassr’s League Win

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded the 62nd hat-trick of his illustrious career as Al Nassr thrashed Damak 3-0 away in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

It was Ronaldo’s second hat-trick in five matches for title-chasing Al-Nassr who top the league standings.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to life in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr on a contract worth £175-million-a-year.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty into the top left hand corner, before doubling Al Nassr’s advantage with a composed finish from the edge of the area.

His first-half hat-trick was completed with a close range finish, following a cutback from Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Ronaldo also secured his second match ball in three games, having also scored four against Al-Wehda earlier this month.

He has now scored eight goals in just six games in the Saudi Pro League.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…