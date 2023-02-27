2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Star Agbalaka Targets World Cup Ticket

Flying Eagles defender, Solomon Agbalaka has said securing a place in the semi-finals at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations remains the team’s target.

Agbalaka was named the Man of the Match for the second time in the competition as Nigeria cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory to secure second place in Group A.

Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad scored two screamers to give the record champions their second victory of the tournament.

Read Also: Carabao Cup Final: Ajax Send Ex-Coach Ten Hag Good Luck Message Ahead Man United vs Newcastle

“I’m happy to be named the Man of the Match for the second time running. It was a good performance and we needed to win and qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament,” Agbalaka was quoted by CAFonline.

“Our objective is to book a place in the semi-finals which will qualify us to the FIFA U-20 World Cup. We played well and scored good goals today so we will keep improving in the matches to come.”

Nigeria will face the winners…