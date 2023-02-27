2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Star Agbalaka Targets World Cup Ticket

By
Headliners
-
1


Flying Eagles defender, Solomon Agbalaka has said securing a place in the semi-finals at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations remains the team’s target.

Agbalaka was named the Man of the Match for the second time in the competition as Nigeria cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory to secure second place in Group A.

Mega Millions Naija

Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad scored two screamers to give the record champions their second victory of the tournament.

Read Also: Carabao Cup Final: Ajax Send Ex-Coach Ten Hag Good Luck Message Ahead Man United vs Newcastle

“I’m happy to be named the Man of the Match for the second time running. It was a good performance and we needed to win and qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament,” Agbalaka was quoted by CAFonline.

“Our objective is to book a place in the semi-finals which will qualify us to the FIFA U-20 World Cup. We played well and scored good goals today so we will keep improving in the matches to come.”

Nigeria will face the winners…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR