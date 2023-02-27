2023 U-20 AFCON: Uganda Coach Mayanja Ready For Flying Eagles Test

Uganda head coach, Jackson Mayanja is looking forward to his side’s quarter-final clash against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

The Hippos finished top of Group B with five points from three games.

Mayanja’s side will confront at the Suez Canal Stadium on Thursday.

“This tournament is a bit tricky but this is the game but we had to get a result because I also rested my key players because I trust every player,” Mayanja was quoted by CAFonline.

“Since that we have qualified, now we’re planning for the next one so that we can qualify to the next stage.”

While Jackson Mayanja was fulfilling his post match media duties the drawing of lots was taking place in Cairo but the former El Masry man wasn’t too concerned about the draw.

“There’s nothing much I can say about the drawing of lots. I’m not a coach who has pressure,” he said.

“This is what I was looking at whether I am first or second…