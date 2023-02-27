Barcelona Target Summer Move For Manchester United Forward Alvarez

Laliga club Barcelona look set to make a move for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window.

According to Sport.es, the Blaugrana are intent on increasing their goalscoring options and the Argentine World Cup hero fits the profile.

However, Barcelona are also considering a loan option due to the club’s financial situation.

The Catalans have reportedly opened talks with Manchester City over the availability of the 23 year old.

With only 10 starts this campaign, Alvarez has played second fiddle to Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland at City.

Alvarez has netted five times in 19 Premier League appearances this term.

Barcelona are first in the Laliga standings with 59 points from 23 games.

