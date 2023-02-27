D’Tigers Lose To Angola, Miss Out On 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualification Ticket

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, missed out of qualification for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, after losing to Angola on Sunday.

D’Tigers, who went into the game on the back of victories against Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea, needed to beat Angola and hope Cape Verde lose to Côte d’Ivoire.

However, things did not go as planned as Cape Verde beat Côte d’Ivoire and D’Tigers went down 65 – 69.

In the final Group E standing, Côte d’Ivoire finished top, Angola were runners-up and Cape Verde third and all three qualified for the World Cup.

D’Tigers placed fourth, Guinea finished fifth and Uganda sixth.

Meanwhile, South Sudan and Egypt are Africa’s other two representatives after finishing first and second respectively in Group F.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…