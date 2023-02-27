ECL Praises Moffi’s Performance For Nice Against Monaco

The UEFA Europa Conference League has lauded Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi’s display in Nice victory over Monaco in the Ligue 1.

Recall that Nice defeated Monaco 3-0 on Sunday February 26 at the Stade Louis 11.

Moffi scored a brace in the game and also bagged an assist that set up the goal for Khephren Thuram,

The UEFA Europa Conference League exalted the league performances of four players partaking in the aforementioned competition.

“Who did it best this weekend? Danny Ings Terem Moffi Islam Slimani Darian Males,” the Tweet reads

Moffi has scored a combined 14 league goals in 22 games for Lorient and Nice with one assist this season.

Nice are placed seventh in the French Ligue 1 with 41 points after 25 matches.

