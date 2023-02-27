Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Don’t Underestimate Uganda

Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has called on the Flying Eagles players not to underestimate Uganda in the quarter final of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Recall that the Hippos finished top of Group B with five points from three games.

The Flying Eagles on the other claimed the second position in Group A with six points from the same number of games.

Speaking with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker says the team must not repeat the same mistake they made against Senegal in the group stages.

He urged the players not to underrate but to take the Ugandas to the cleaner.

“I am very optimistic about the chances of the Flying Eagles overcoming Uganda and picking a World Cup ticket.

“However, the team must never underrate their opponent because if they are not good they won’t be in the quarter finals.

“They must maintain high level of concentration and utilise every goal scoring opportunities that comes their way.”

