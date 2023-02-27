I’m Delighted To Have Won My First Trophy With Man

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst says he’s delighted to have won his first trophy with the Red Devils.

Weghorst started against Newcastle on Sunday as United won 2-0 in the Carabao Cup..

He said, “We should enjoy it, celebrate the victory, but on the other hand, we keep moving forward, we are hungry for more.

“You can feel the winning mentality in the team, you can see it on the field as well — the guys always give their best there. We have a tight-knit team.

“It’s nice to win something. It’s the first time I’ve won a trophy for me and it’s been a long time for the club so it’s a great feeling.

“There’s only one thing that matters and that’s winning, and that’s what we did. Now we can enjoy it and see the atmosphere. It was a special final.”

