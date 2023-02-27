Joining Chelsea Was Right Decision – Madueke

Noni Madueke has said he never hesitated when Chelsea’s offer arrived.

Before his move to PSV Eindhoven, Madueke actually spent time at two London academy sides, first at Crystal Palace and then at Tottenham.

But that did not stop Madueke from holding back his thoughts on moving to Stamford Bridge, stating his decision to move to the biggest club in the capital was a ‘no-brainer’.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “There was never any doubt to be honest. It is the biggest club in London and one of the biggest in the world – it’s an exciting project and I know I am not the finished article, but I feel deep I know I will succeed.

“I think for a lot of players they go through the decision-making process, but for me, it was no decision to make.

“I wanted to come home, I wanted to come back home, and what better club to do it than if you are from London. It was a no-brainer, I said alright cool, I…