Lewandowski Out Of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey First-Leg With Injury

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against rivals Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring strain at the weekend.

Lewandowski picked up the problem in Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Almeria on Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

The Poland striker could sit out crucial league games against Valencia on March 5 and Athletic Bilbao on March 12, as well as this week’s cup Clasico at the Bernabeu.

This will be the third meeting this season between Barcelona and Real Madrid with both teams winning a game apiece.

In their first meeting in the league this season, Madrid won 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

And in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona triumphed 3-1.

