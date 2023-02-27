Ligue 1 Celebrates Moffi After Opening Goals Account At Nice

Organiser of the French topflight, Ligue 1, celebrated Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi who opened his goals account with a brace for his new club Nice in their derby win at Monaco on Sunday.

Moffi joined Nice from Lorient during the January transfer window but failed to score in his first three games.

But all that changed on Sunday at Stade Louis II, as Moffi was on target twice in Nice’s 3-0 win.

Moffi broke the deadlock in the 8th minute before doubling their lead in the 26th minute.

And with two minutes left in the first half, Moffi set up French midfielder Khephren Thuram to make it 3-0.

And in their reaction, Ligue published a video of one of Moffi’s goals on Twitter and wrote:“- ⚡,”

“Terem Moffi scored a brace to open his

Nice tally… in a derby!“

Moffi now has 14 goals in the Ligue 1 this season. He scored 12 at Lorient before making the switch to Nice.

