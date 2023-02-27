Ligue 1: Nice Boss Digard Talks Up Moffi After Win Against Monaco

OGC Nice manager, Didier Digard has praised Terem Moffi for his exemplary performance in Sunday’s 3-0 win at AS Monaco.

Moffi opened his goal account for Les Aiglons in the game following his arrival from Lorient last month.

The Nigeria international scored a brace and recorded an assist at the Stade Louis 11.

“Once again, I never doubted him,” Digard said after the game.

“The main thing is that he had the support of all his teammates and his coaches. We were aware of the situation and he could have had doubts, but he was able to work very calmly and feel the confidence everyone had in him.

“Today he was rewarded, but for me it’s normal.”

