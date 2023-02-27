Sancho Gets Congratulatory Message From Mbappe

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has sent a heartfelt message to Jadon Sancho after Manchester United defeated Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

United secured their first major honour in six years thanks to goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho came on in the 83rd minute to help United see out the final and secure the second major trophy of his career.

Sancho is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young players but has struggled for form since his £73million move from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021.

The 22-year-old recently took a break from football to work on his physical and mental fitness.

Sancho was left out of England’s World Cup squad and did not play a Premier League game for nearly four months.

He made his comeback at the beginning of February and was delighted to help Man Utd end their trophy drought at Wembley on Sunday.

