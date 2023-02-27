Swimming Between The Lines: Luis Arraez Trade

Heading into the 2023 MLB season, the Miami Marlins aren’t exactly on the radar as a legitimate postseason contender. They’re in a tremendously difficult division, having to compete with the likes of the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. In theory, this leaves the Marlins out to sea when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs.

Despite public sentiment and the current betting odds, Miami has made some shrewd moves this offseason to remain competitive. The team swung for the fences after the MLB hot stove has cooled, acquiring reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins.

In order to obtain Arraez’s services, the Marlins parted ways with starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.

We’ll take a look at what this trade means for Miami as they head into spring training.

Miami Feels Good About Its Rotation

Before getting into Arraez’s fit on the roster, it’s pretty telling to take a closer look at what the Marlins decided to give…