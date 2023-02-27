U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Uganda In Quarter-Final

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will confront Uganda in the quarter-finals at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ladan Bosso’s finished second in Group A after defeating Mozambique 2-0 in their final group game on Saturday night.

Uganda confirmed their place in the last eight after a 0-0 draw against South Sudan on Sunday night.

Read Also: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Star Agbalaka Targets World Cup Ticket

The Young Cranes finished in second position in Group B behind Congo.

The quarter-final fixture will be played at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Thursday, March 2.

Victory in the game will see the Flying Eagles secure a place at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia later in the year.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.