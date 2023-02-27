Unique Investment Features Of The Nigeria Football Fund

When The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF) was officially unveiled to would-be investors and football stakeholders in the country on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, it received a rousing hearty welcome because the fund came with a lot of features aimed at turning our football industry from its obscure recreational status to a pure business enterprise.

Many invitees who witnessed the epoch-making event attested to the fact that TNFF is very different from other existing Funds in the market.

As a kicker, an investor in TNFF will notice that the fund has three major unique irresistible and rewarding features different from other funds in the market.

First, most of the existing Funds are either Equity, Money Market, Bonds or Real Estate Funds, but TNFF is a Football Fund which has never existed anywhere in the African continent or in the world. It is also a unique developmental Fund which is more of a national project that is distinct and novel. The Fund completely uses a blue ocean strategy…