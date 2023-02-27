Villarreal Vs Getafe – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Villarreal vs Getafe – Villarreal will be hoping for a better outcome in this matchup after losing 4-2 to Mallorca in their latest Laliga match.

Villarreal had a 55% possession advantage in that contest and made eight total attempts, four on goal, two of which were successful. José Luis Morales (43′) and Samuel Chukwueze (50′) scored goals for Villarreal.

Mallorca had 12 total attempts, five on goal at the other end, and four of them were successful. For Mallorca, goals were made by Tino Kadewere (20′), Dani Rodriguez (45′, 56′), and Vedat Muriqi (63′).

In recent games, Villarreal have only sometimes been able to hold out for the full 90 minutes. According to the data, Villarreal have been scored against in five of their last six games, letting in 12 goals in that span.

Getafe…