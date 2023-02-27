Winning Carabao Cup Final Is Emotional

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has disclosed that winning the Carabao Cup final is something so emotional for him.

United won 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

De Gee said, “It was great. It’s difficult to describe and I’m emotional because it’s been so long without a trophy. I’m happy for the fans.

“We’ve been in a couple of finals but we lost so we knew today we had to do it. We were against a difficult side but I’m so proud of the team. We have a game in three days we need to focus.

“I’ve been here a long time so it means a lot for me.

“We are still in three competitions and we have the chance to win more trophies. I feel the mentality of the team is a winning one.”

On breaking Peter Schmeichel’s clean sheet record, he added: “To win the final and break the record in the same day is unbelievable. I love this team so it’s a great moment.

“We are winning games and people are having an impact from the…