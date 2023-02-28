100 Athletes To Represent Nigeria

With 150 days until the start of the 2022/23 World University Games in Chengdu, China, Nigeria is preparing to send 100 of her best athletes to the competition.

A statement signed by Chidiebere Ezeani, Acting Secretary General of Nigeria University Games NUGA, said: “This is indeed a great opportunity for Nigerian Students to showcase their talents on a global stage and bring glory to the nation.”

The World University Games, also known as the Universiade, is a multi-sport event that takes place every two years, bringing together student-athletes from around the world to compete for honours in a variety of sports.

The 2023 edition of the event has been confirmed for Chengdu, China, and is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from more than 170 countries.

Nigeria has a proud sporting heritage and has produced world-class athletes in various disciplines such as…