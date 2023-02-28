2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Claim Group Stage Fair Play Award

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria won the Total CAF U-20 group stage Fair Play award.

This was announced on the CAF U-20 AFCON verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Ladan Bosso side finished runners-up in Group A after winning two and losing one of their three games.

They opened their campaign at the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Senegal before bouncing back to edge hosts Egypt 1-0.

And in their final group game, they overcame Mozambique 2-0 to progress into the quarter-finals.

The Flying Eagles will be back in action on Thursday when they will face Uganda in the quarter-finals with the 2023 U-20 World Cup ticket at stake.

