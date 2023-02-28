‘He Reminds Me Of Drogba’

Former Chelsea midfielder, Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

Chelsea have struggled in front of goals this season with the likes of Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Armando Broja and Datro Fofana failing to deliver the goods.

Osimhen has enhanced his reputation with his impressive displays for Serie A leaders, Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international has scored 19 goals in 20 league appearances for the Partenopei.

Petit believes he is the man to help the Blues solve their goal scoring crisis.

“If I was Chelsea, I would go for Osimhen over the likes of Marcus Thuram. You know there is a striker’s curse at Chelsea but someday this will be broken and he could do it,”Petit told the Premier League odds.

“I have followed Osimhen since he played for Lille and he was already a very good striker.

“Since he left for Italy, where the…