Ighalo Gets Congratulatory Message From Asian Football Body

The Asian Football Confederation celebrated Odion Ighalo’s impressive performance for Al-Hilal who thrashed Al-Duhail 7-0 to qualify for the continent’s Champions League final on Sunday.

Ighalo scored four goals in the encounter as Al-Hilal progressed into the final where they will hope to retain their Champions League title.

The former Super Eagles striker was rated number one in a five-man shortlist of top five performers in the quarter-finals and semi-finals stages.

And commenting on his display, the Asian Football body wrote on their Champions League handle:”TOP 5 PLAYERS Odion Ighalo’s top performance in the #ACL2022 West Knockout Stage sends Al Hilal to the #ACLFinal!.”

Ighalo has scored seven goals in six Asian Champions League games this season.

Al-Hilal will play the final of the Champions League with Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan over two legs.

The first-leg will be hosted by…