Juventus Vs Torino – Predictions And Match Preview

Juventus vs Torino – Juventus will aim to build on their 0-3 victory over Nantes in the Europa League last time out.

Juventus had 61% of the control in that game, and 12 of their 19 shots on goal were successful. Angel Di Mara was the lone scorer for Juventus (5′, 20′, 78′). Four of Nantes’ ten attempts at goal were successful.

Juventus have had no issues finding the back of the net, scoring in each of their last six games. In that period, they made a total of 11 claims and one concession.

Of course, it’s possible that the trend won’t continue in this game. Juventus had played Torino in their previous 15 league meetings without suffering a loss. What a feat. Torino and Cremonese played a 2-2 draw in their most recent meeting in Serie A.

Torino had a 63% control advantage and 16 shots…