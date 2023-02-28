LaLiga: Chukwueze Scoops MOTM Match Award In Villarreal’s Win Against Getafe

Samuel Chukwueze won the Man of the Match award after Villarreal’s 2-1 victory against Getafe in their LaLiga clash on Monday night.

Chukwueze scored once and also recorded an assist in the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international scored the equalising goal and provided the assist for the winning goal.

The 24-year-old has now netted three LaLiga goals this season.

The winger has netted 10 times across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine this term.

Villarreal moved to seventh position on the table following the win.

They have racked up 34 points from 23 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.