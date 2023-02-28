Man United Player Love Ten Hag’s Winning Mentality –Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that the players are delighted with the winning mentality of manager, Erik Ten Hag.

The Dane is recovering from an ankle injury and was delighted for his teammates after their Carabao Cup triumph.

He said, “There are not many players who are not happy when they end up with a manager who wins trophies.

We wanted to be able to win trophies and he has given us the opportunity to do that.

“It is the players who do it on the field, but he has provided the instructions and structures in the matches and selected the team.

“It is great to be in a final, and it is a great thing to win it. So big congratulations to him.”

