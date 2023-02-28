Moffi Partners Messi, Mbappe In Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi has been included in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week following his impressive performance for his new club, OGC Nice.

Moffi was on target twice as Les Aiglons recorded a 3-0 win against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis 11 on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has failed to hit target since linking up with Nice from Ligue 1 rivals, Lorient last month but opened his goal account against the Principality club.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Don’t Underestimate Uganda –Akpoborie Warns Flying Eagles

The Nigerian was rated 9/10 in the Team of the Week compilation done by the respected French publication, L’Equipe.

Paris Saint-Germain duo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi completed the front three after their superb display against Olympic Marseille.

Mbappe was rated 9/10, while Messi scored 8/10.

Moffi has scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…