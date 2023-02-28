Napoli Plan To Double Osimhen’s Strike Partner’s Salary

Serie A leaders, Napoli, are planning to double Victor Osimhen’s strike partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s salary by the end of the season, hoping to keep him at the Stadio Maradona despite interest from Real Madrid and top Premier League clubs.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are ready to sit down with the agent of the 22-year-old who has attracted interest from the best clubs in Europe.

Kvaratskhelia’s earns €1.7m per season and Napoli are aware that they’ll need to raise his salary to keep the talented winger at the Stadio Maradona until 2024 at least.

Also Read: Best eSports And Online Casinos Payment Methods

The report claims Napoli will sit down with his agent at the end of the season, offering a new €2.5m deal plus add-ons until 2028.

Kvaratskhelia has 12 goals and 15 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions and according to the report, Real Madrid and the top Premier League clubs are seriously considering an offer for the Georgia…