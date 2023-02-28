Rohr Pens Three-Year Deal As New Coach Of Benin Republic

Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has signed a three-year deal with the Benin Football Association as the Squirrels new handler.

Rohr replaces Moussa Latoundji, who had been the team’s caretaker coach since Frenchman Michel Dussuyer was dismissed.

Benin Republic becomes the fifth African team Rohr will coach after Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

Confirming his appointment, Rohr told Punch Sports Extra: “I signed a three-year contract with the Beninese Football Association.

“It’s an interesting mission to rebuild a team with younger players.”

Rohr’s first game in charge of the Squirrels will be a Group L 2023 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda in Cotonou in March.

During his time as Super Eagles coach, Rohr qualifies the team to the Russia 2018 World Cup and led them to third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…