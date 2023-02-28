Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League Player Of The Month

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Saudi Pro League player of the month award for the month of February.

Ronaldo scored eight goals and provided two assists in four games for Al-Nassr during the course of the month.

His win was announced on the Roshn Saudi League Twitter handle.

The 38 year old transferred to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr from Manchester United in the January transfer window after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has tallied up a combined 11 goals and four assists in 22 games for Al-Nassr and Manchester United in the 2022/22 season.

Al-Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League with a total of 43 points after playing 18 games.

