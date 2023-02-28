Silva Can Keep Palying Till 42 –Chiellini

Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he’s confident Thiago Silva could be playing for Chelsea for another four years.

Blues boss Graham Potter is currently sweating on the condition of the 38-year-old after he was forced off against Tottenham on Sunday.

Chiellini, speaking ahead of the new MLS season, explained how his own career was derailed by the ACL injury he suffered at the age of 35, meaning he could no longer play regularly.

The LAFC man said of Silva: “Thiago is unbelievable. He’s unbelievable. Okay you can play very well, but to play at the top, top level, it surprised me. Not because he isn’t very good but because he’s older than me and it’s not easy to play every game!”

Chiellini’s career at Juventus was seriously derailed by an ACL injury he suffered in August 2019, and despite being a part of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning side, he admitted he never felt the same afterwards.

The veteran explained that Silva will have to be fortunate…