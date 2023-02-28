This Is Liverpool’s Worst Season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that the Reds are having the worst season of their life.

He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s unimpressive performance against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Recall that Liverpool dropped further points in the Premier League on Saturday after they toiled to a dour 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

It came a matter of days after Jurgen Klopp’s side were comprehensively beaten 5-2 by Real Madrid, who they lost to narrowly in the final of last season’s Champions League, on a harrowing night for the club.

“I want to qualify for the Champions League because I want to play in the Champions League,” Van Dijk said.

“We are with the last four or five years spoilt with everything we’ve been going through.

“We have been winning all the trophies that were available. We had a season last year that we were competing for all the trophies until the last day so to have this bumpy season so far is a…