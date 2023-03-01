Alaba Racially Abused For Voting Messi Over Benzema

David Alaba received racist abuse by purported Real Madrid supporters, after it was revealed he voted for Lionel Messi at Monday night’s The Best FIFA awards ceremony in Paris, The Athletic reports.

Alaba, as Austria’s captain, was required to submit a vote on who he thinks are the top three footballers in world football.

Real Madrid fans were angered by the fact Alaba voted for Messi in first place ahead of club team-mate Karim Benzema and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

But Alaba, 30, has since taken to Twitter to say Austria’s national team submitted the vote collectively rather than individually allowing the captain to decide the standings.

“Regarding FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that’s how it’s decided.

“Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in…