Bosso Sets His Sights On World Cup Ticket

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso is firmly focused on helping his side claim a place at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Bosso’s side will take on the Hippos in a quarter-final clash at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The encounter will hold at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia.

“We all know that Nigeria has qualified to the quarter-final stage and knowing fully that we have an objective of coming out of this place and the least task ahead of us is to pick one of the slots to the FIFA U-20 World Cup,” Bosso told a press conference.

“We’re almost there but it is not yet sealed. We believe and hope that at the end of the regulation time tomorrow we should be celebrating.”

The experienced Bosso says the Flying Eagles will not underestimate the Hippos who reached the final on their debut two years ago.

“The Ugandan team is…