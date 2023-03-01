Chelsea Keen To Sign Brighton Coach, De zerbi As Potter

Premier League club Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Brighton coach Roberto De zerbi as a replacement for embattled gaffer Graham Potter.

Potter was made Chelsea head coach on September 8 2022 following Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal from the outfit.

With the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday February 26, Potter has failed to win any of his past six games, the Blues are 10th position in the Premier League and the club are on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea disbursed over $300million dollars on player transfers in the January transfer window including a record purchase for Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and the club have been on a winless streak.

According to Football Insider, pressure is increasingly mounting on Potter and if the blues are ousted from the Champions League it might be the last straw.

Potter was Brighton & Hove Albion coach between 2019 and 2022 before making a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have…