City Linked With Chelsea Midfield Star

Premier League champions Manchester City are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a potential alternative to prime target Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph.

Bellingham, 19, is set to be the target of interest from a number of clubs across Europe this summer but City are now considering alternative options.

Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders in recent seasons.

Kovacic has made more than 200 appearances for Chelsea but his current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024 and it is unclear whether or not it will be extended.

City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of Kovacic, who has lifted the Champions League four times throughout his career, including with Chelsea in 2021.

Also, City were said to be interested in the midfielder five years ago, although he ultimately opted to join Chelsea when he left the Spanish capital.

