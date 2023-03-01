Forget About Winning Treble –Guardiola Warns Players

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiol insists his players must “forget about it” after a 3-0 win at Bristol City, which saw City secure a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Goals from Phil Foden (brace) and Kevin De Bruyne kept the champions on course to win three competitions – the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

But Guardiola, who guided Barcelona to a league, cup and Champions League treble in 2009, said: “No, forget about it [treble].

“Forget it. When you start to talk about that, you start to lose competitions and drop competitions.

“We are not ready. Not even one second to think about that, we just think about [next game against] Newcastle.

“The only thing I said many times — I’m so annoyed to say it again and again and again and again after what happened in the last years — we are still right now, one more year being there two, three months away to finish the season, we are still in three competitions.

“That is the biggest credit….