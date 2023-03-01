Iheanacho Gets Highest Rating In Leicester’s FA Cup Loss To Blackburn

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, got a very good rating despite Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Iheanacho netted his third goal in this season’s FA Cup but it was not enough to prevent Leicester from crashing out.

Iheanacho came on in the 58th minute and pulled a goal back for the Foxes on 67 minutes but Blackburn held on to progress into the quarter-finals.

The goal against Blackburn is Iheanacho’s sixth in all competitions this season.

And in their ratings of every Foxes player who featured, media outfit Leicester Mercury awarded Iheanacho seven out of 10 which was the highest.

And commenting on Iheanacho’s performance, Leicester Mercury wrote: “He got one back, but didn’t have enough time to be City’s saviour as he has previously. He got on the ball often, and made City a much bigger threat.”

Iheanacho played a key role as Leicester were crowned FA Cup winners in 2021 when they pipped Chelsea…