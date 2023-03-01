Iheanacho Rues Leicester City’s FA Cup Ouster

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his disappointment following Leicester City’s exit from the Emirates FA Cup.

The Foxes were knocked out out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers led 2-0 through goals

from Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics before Iheanacho reduced the deficit for the former champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ side failed to find the equaliser despite putting up a good fight afterwards.

“I am so disappointed, I don’t even have the words now especially because we were at home,” Iheanacho told LCTV.

“We did our bit but it was not enough. If you don’t do what you have to do, you get punished. We just have to look forward to the Premier League and do better,” Iheanacho added.

Leicester City will now shift attention to this weekend’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

