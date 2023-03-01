Manchester United To Axe Seven Players In Summer

Manchester United could reportedly sell seven players in the summer if the Glazers stay and force Erik ten Hag to raise funds, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils’ ownership situation remains unclear amid months of speculation.

The Glazers opened the door to selling the club earlier this season and have attracted interest from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, there is still a fear among some of the club’s fans that the owners will decide to remain.

If that does happen, Ten Hag will likely be made to offload players in order to fund any new deals.

And The Mirror are reporting that as many as seven stars face the chop at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire, 29, has started just five Premier League games this season as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez continue to build a strong partnership.

And while Ten Hag has reassured him he is a big part of his plans, United could still sell as he would command a substantial…