Simon Subbed On As Nantes Dump Lens Out Of Coup De France

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as Nantes book a place in the next round of the Coup de France after defeating Lens 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Nigerian international, who came on in the 74th minute for Guessand, had a decent performance.

Lens took a shock lead in the 28th minute through Seko Fofana,s superb strike.

However, Nantes leveled parity in the 31st minute through Andy Delort’s well taking penalty to the delight of the home supporters .

Delort grabbed his brace in the 59th minute via another penalty to send the host to the next round of the cup competition.

