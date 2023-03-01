Ten Hag Wants Manchester United To Sign Osimhen

Manchester United manager , Erik ten Hag wants the Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports.

Osimhen has led Napoli’s charge for a first Scudetto in 30 years.

The Nigeria international has scored 19 goals in 20 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag wants Manchester United to pick up two significant reinforcements in the summer transfer window and one of his top targets is Osimhen.

It may be difficult for the Red Devils to find an agreement with Napoli, however, as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known to be a shrewd negotiator and is not in a position where he needs to make a sale this summer.

The Partenopei are in a strong position financially and have no debts, giving them some security ahead of the summer transfer window. Osimhen is contracted to the club until June 2025.

