2023 U-20 AFCON: CAF Appoints Egyptian Referee For Flying Eagles, Uganda Clash

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Egyptian official, Ahmed Nagy Mosa, as referee for Thursday’s (today) 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Uganda.

Mosa will be supported by compatriots, Mohamed Abouzid Halhal (assistant referee 1) and Yara Atef (assistant referee 2), as well as Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed (fourth official).

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the match commissioner while Rosalie N’dah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor and Namibian Titus Kunamuene will be in the role of general coordinator.

The encounter at the Suez Canal Stadium will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

The winner will proceed to the semi-final and also secure a berth at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

