2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Won’t Underrate Uganda

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso says his side won’t underrate the Hippos of Uganda in Thursday’s quarter-fnal fixture at the ongoing 2023 U-20 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Both teams will do battle at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia from 6pm Nigerian time.

The Flying Eagles are one of the favourites to win the competition having claimed the title seven times in the past.

Bosso however warned his players not expect an easy match against the CECAFA champions.

“The Ugandan team are equally qualified and they’re our next opponents and we cannot underrate any team,” Bosso was quoted by CAFonline.

“We all know that Nigeria has qualified to the quarter-final stage and knowing fully that we have an objective of coming out of this place and the least task ahead of us is to pick one of the slots to the FIFA U20 World Cup.

“We’re almost there but it is not yet sealed. We…