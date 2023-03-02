EPL: Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Thrash Everton

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi played all 90 minute as Everton lost 4-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates in Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

The Nigerian international who making his 25 appearance, has netted once and bagged seven assists.

Sean Dyche’s side, who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time, when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s pass played in Bukayo Saka for a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Saka robbed the dawdling Idrissa Gueye to play in Gabriel Martinelli. The flag went up for offside after he drove past Jordan Pickford but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Everton had no answers and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed home Leandro Trossard’s cross after 71 minutes.

was now simply a question of how many Arsenal would score to improve their goal difference, Martinelli adding his second and…