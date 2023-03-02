Flying Eagles Clinch World Cup Ticket After Win Vs Uganda

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have booked their place at this year’s U-20 World Cup after edging Uganda 1-0 in Thursday’s quarter-final tie with Uganda, Completesports.com reports.

A first half own goal by Uganda’s Ibrahim Juma, earned Ladan Bosso’s side their third consecutive win of the 2023 U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

They are the second team to seal qualification to the World Cup after Senegal edged Benin Republic to become the first team to book their place.

The Flying Eagles will now wait for the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Sudan and Gambia.

Just 3rd minute into the game the Flying Eagles almost opened scoring through Ibrahim Muhammad but his left foot shot takes a deflection and goes just wide.

In the 7th minute Flying Eagles keeper Chijioke Aniagboso spilled a long range shot but quickly claimed the rebound before a Uganda player got to it.

Also Read: Osimhen: I Still Dream Of Playing In Premier League

Uganda almost opened the scoring through Ivan…