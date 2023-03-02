Flying Eagles Congratulated By Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has congratulated the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, following their victory over Uganda in the quarter-final of the 2023 U-20 AFCON and qualification to this year’s World Cup in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles pipped Uganda 1-0 on Thursday at the Suez Canal Stadium following an own goal by Uganda’s Ibrahim Juma in the 30th minute.

And Peseiro took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

“Congratulations to our Flying Eagles who have guaranteed a spot in U20 World Cup in May, as well as being through to the semi-finals of the U20 AFCON,” the Tweet reads

Ladan Bosso side will play the winners of the quarter-final between Gambia and South Sudan in the semi-final stage of the U-20 AFCON on March 7 at the Cairo international Stadium.

